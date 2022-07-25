Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $89.21 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,471 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $89,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 114,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.