Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $367,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 229,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,116,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.53. 307,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.