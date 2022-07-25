Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 216,821 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $328,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. 207,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

