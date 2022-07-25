Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,310 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $112,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.63. 886,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,590,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

