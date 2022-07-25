Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 43,747 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $105,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.68. 1,737,772 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51.

