Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $172,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $186.92. 4,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,938. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85.

