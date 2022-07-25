Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,408,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Stories

