Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

CBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Down 1.6 %

CBD stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.