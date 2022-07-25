Comparing Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) and Its Competitors

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ayr Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,045.87% -157.08% 150.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ayr Wellness and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ayr Wellness Competitors 160 499 619 31 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 428.81%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 84.10%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -31.33 Ayr Wellness Competitors $250.62 million -$63.09 million -8.27

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

