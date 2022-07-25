Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 555 at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 615 ($7.35) to GBX 555 ($6.63) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 521.25 ($6.23).

CRE stock opened at GBX 332.75 ($3.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Conduit has a one year low of GBX 318 ($3.80) and a one year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £547.71 million and a PE ratio of -16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 374.79.

In related news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,482.37).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

