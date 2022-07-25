Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.45. 9,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,282,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Confluent Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 98,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

