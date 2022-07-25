CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 5.9%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.50. Approximately 1,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 718,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6,022.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,715,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

