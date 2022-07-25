Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.