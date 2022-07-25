CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.92

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

CONX Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Get CONX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in CONX by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in CONX by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.