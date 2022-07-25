Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.83, but opened at 1.77. Core Scientific shares last traded at 1.81, with a volume of 13,071 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total value of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $5,886,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

