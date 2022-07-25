Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Corporate Travel Management Trading Down 1.5 %
CTMLF opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
