Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Corporate Travel Management Trading Down 1.5 %

CTMLF opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Corporate Travel Management has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides strategic account management, small business travel, and event travel management services; and resource travel management products, which include shift management tools, emergency evacuation solutions, charter negotiation, and expense solutions.

