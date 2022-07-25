Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $528.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

