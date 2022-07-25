Creditcoin Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.72 million and $4.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,861.02 or 0.99946400 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00042677 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001175 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023598 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC.
About Creditcoin
CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.