Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 26th. Credo Technology Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.