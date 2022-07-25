CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $16,294.50 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,207 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $16,294.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 293 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $3,955.50.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 81,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,886. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $677.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CFB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.