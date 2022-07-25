CryptoBlades Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00008572 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1.37 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,297 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.