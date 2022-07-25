Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $844.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032277 BTC.
About Cryptonovae
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,217,850 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Buying and Selling Cryptonovae
