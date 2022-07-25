CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 2.0% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 34,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,401 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in CSX by 44.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $31.25. 194,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,472,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

