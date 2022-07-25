D. Scott Neal Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

