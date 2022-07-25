D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

