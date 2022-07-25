D. Scott Neal Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 4.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $64.27 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

