DA Davidson Increases Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $71.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,374. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,870,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

