Dacxi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72,459.00 (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $72,459.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dacxi has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Dacxi coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00032519 BTC.
About Dacxi
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
