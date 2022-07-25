Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.57 on Monday, hitting $270.27. 6,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

