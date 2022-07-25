Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $98.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,122. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

