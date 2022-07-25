Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given New €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €162.00 ($163.64) to €160.00 ($161.62) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($49.49) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($53.54) to €43.50 ($43.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.48) to €43.00 ($43.43) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

