DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0121 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $81.16 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,718,313,298 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

