DECOIN Reaches Market Cap of $4.04 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.04 million and $18,294.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002328 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

