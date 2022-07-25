Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 111,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 245,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 15.38. The company has a market cap of C$67.47 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.50 million.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

