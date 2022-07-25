Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($45.45) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.32) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.35) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($65.66) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($80.81) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 5.6 %

DHER stock traded up €2.31 ($2.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €43.66 ($44.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($136.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.49 and its 200-day moving average is €44.18.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

