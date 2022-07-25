Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($70.71) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.51) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.58) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($80.81) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($65.66) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER traded up €2.31 ($2.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €43.66 ($44.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($136.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.18.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

