Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $103.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:ALV opened at $82.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 17.1% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 585,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 249.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

