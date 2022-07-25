Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $41.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.