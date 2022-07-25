DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $83,070.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.60. 1,747,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

