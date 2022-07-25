Diamond (DMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,205.00

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00009212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $13,205.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001512 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,698,668 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.