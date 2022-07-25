Digital Fitness Market Cap Tops $2.83 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $259,765.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,468,952 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.