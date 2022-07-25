DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $693,031.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,093,947 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DOGGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOGGY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.