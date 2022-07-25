Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.