Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 74,130 shares.The stock last traded at $16.20 and had previously closed at $16.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,551,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,129,788.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,129,788.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 229,739 shares of company stock worth $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares worth $909,794. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

