Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.969 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

