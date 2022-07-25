Dynamic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $486,617.02 and $35.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,673.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.22 or 0.06838771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00256712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00111226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00673810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00564231 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005744 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.