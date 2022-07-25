Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 8.3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

