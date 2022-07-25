Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $17.00. Approximately 45,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 832,091 shares.The stock last traded at $15.94 and had previously closed at $16.48.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $100,070.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.