E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 314,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

