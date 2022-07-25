ECOSC Hits Market Cap of $1,722.66 (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $1,722.66 and $10.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ECOSC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,031.01 or 0.99927305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOSC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

